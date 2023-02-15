Avera Medical Minute
Update on fatal double semi accident near Beresford

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BERESFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Department of Public Safety, one person died, and another was severely injured after two semis collided on Tuesday afternoon east of Beresford.

The DPS report says on SD HWY 46 around 12:30 p.m., the driver of an eastbound 2007 Kenworth semi-truck and trailer swerved to avoid rear-ending an eastbound pickup that was turning into a private driveway. The semi-truck and trailer crossed into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a westbound 2012 Kenworth semi-truck and trailer that was hauling ethanol fuel. A hazardous materials team responded to the scene.

The DPS says the 76-male driver of the 2007 Kenworth was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The 38-year-old male driver of the 2012 Kenworth, who was wearing a seatbelt, received serious non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to a Sioux Falls hospital. The 45-year-old male driver of the pickup was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured. The names of those involved will not be released until after their families have been notified.

South Dakota Highway 46 west of Beresford was closed to traffic for six hours.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash and say all information released so far is only preliminary.

