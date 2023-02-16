3 Good Samaritan Society leaders win McKnight’s Women of Distinction Award

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three Good Samaritan Society leaders have been recognized as 2023 McKnight’s Women of Distinction Award winners, according to a press release from Sanford Health.

Aimee Middleton, the Vice President of Operations in Sioux Falls, SD, was distinguished in the Hall of Honor, and Katie Davis, the Senior Director of Long-Term Care in MN, and Desirae Toomey, the Administrator, Home- and Community-Based Services, Sanford Hospice in Sioux Falls, SD are distinguished as Rising Stars.

The highly competitive recognition program honors exceptional experts in skilled nursing, senior living, and home care. All nominees’ credentials, backgrounds, and results are studied by a national, independent panel of judges.

The Hall of Honor awards category recognizes women who are at a level equivalent to vice president or higher and who have had a significant effect on their organization or industry.

“Aimee’s leadership has been instrumental, traveling near and far to help support locations across the Society. Aimee’s compassion and operational expertise are second to none. She has the unique ability to coach and influence those around her who may not see the magnitude of a situation quite as quickly as she does. The best way I can describe it is that she can hug you and push you at the same time. We are blessed to call Aimee a member of the Good Samaritan Society family, and we are so proud of her for receiving this well-deserved honor.”

”Katie is the epitome of servant leadership. In addition to her own duties, Katie can be seen cleaning rooms, mopping floors, and serving meal trays to residents. Katie is focused on excellence and drives members of our team to do the same. She works with the team to set goals to keep our facility moving forward, no matter what the obstacle may be.”

”Desirae is a great leader who gives great direction and is always willing to help. If she doesn’t know something, she makes sure she gets the answer and shares it with the team. She treats all employees well and includes them in decision-making. She has organized team building events and tries to create work-life balance for everyone.”

The Rising Star awards category honors women who have fewer than 15 years of experience in the skilled nursing, senior living or home care fields or are 40 years old or younger. All have demonstrated an exceptional commitment at the community, facility, agency or corporate level.

The McKnight’s Women of Distinction Awards program will culminate with an awards ceremony in Chicago on May 22.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.