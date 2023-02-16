Avera Medical Minute
Big Sioux Film Festival tonight at the State Theatre

By Elle Dickau
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A cocktail hour with hors d’oeuvres and beer tasting followed by a selection of short films are what you can expect at The State Theater tonight for the Big Sioux Film Festival.

“Tonight is our second annual Big Sioux River Film Festival. It’s a educational and fundraising event for the Friends of the Big Sioux River,” said Travis Entenman from the Friends of the Big Sioux River.

The Friends of The Big Sioux River are working to educate the community about the issues facing The Big Sioux River.

“So events like this are important for us because it’s a great way for us to educate the community on what’s happening with Big Sioux river and show them what other communities are working on that also relates to the Big Sioux River and it’s a fundraising opportunity for us, so the funds tonight will go towards our mission and accomplishing our 2023 goals,” said Entenman.

It is important to friends of the Big Sioux River that the community understands and cares about what is going on with the river

“Water I mean is life essentially, it’s what drew us to this area,” said Entenman. “This is why the rivers why we settled in this area. We need water to survive. I mean, water is everything and without a clean water source the community suffers.”

An event like the Big Sioux Film Festival is a great way to get educated about the state of the Big Sioux River, and how you can help advocate.

The Festival will kick off tonight at 5:30pm at the State Theatre.

