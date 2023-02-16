Avera Medical Minute
Britton’s Dallas Goedert disappointed with outcome of Super Bowl

Eagles Tight End is proud of season, but bummed to lose in Super Bowl
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENDALE, AZ (Dakota News Now) -Former Britton-Hecla Brave and SDSU Jackrabbit Dallas Goedert played great Sunday in the Super Bowl loss to Kansas City. He caught 6 passes for 60 yards and helped the Philadelphia Eagles to a 10 point half-time lead before losing on a last second field goal 38-35.

The finish was disappointing for Goedert, but his team had quite a season. ”Yes it’s really disappointing obviously. You get here and the one thing you want to do is win. It’s no fun to be runner -up, but it was an incredible fun season with an incredible group of guys and I’m thankful for the journey that I was put on. But yeah, disappointed in the loss but going to use it as motivation from here,” said the former SDSU All-American.

Travis Kelce was quick to congratulate Dallas after the game. If they keep this team together it seems likely this won’t be their only Super Bowl appearance.

