Brown County utilizes new Rescue Rig for search and rescue calls

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brown County Emergency Management Department has added a new vehicle to their fleet, and it can help save lives.

The Fat Truck Rescue Rig arrived in Brown County in November of 2021, but the need for the vehicle dates back to more than three years ago.

”It started a few years back when we had a search and rescue mission in the Jim River where we had to call in multiple agencies with multiple pieces of different equipment,” said Brown County Emergency Management Director Scott Meints.

Now, Brown County has one piece of equipment that can navigate all types of conditions.

“We can actually inflate and deflate those tires as we need more traction or more flotation or whatever. So, the rig is able to go in snow, mud, thin ice and open water. It’s kind of a do-all type of rig. So, I don’t have to wait for a rig to come from another county or another town or another agency. We’ve got it all right here,” said Meints.

The Rescue Rig cost a total of $214,000, but Brown County received generous support to be able to obtain the vehicle.

”85% of this rig is paid for with private donations and/or grants. There’s only a small portion of Brown County funds that helped purchase this vehicle,” said Meints.

The Rescue Rig’s first mission in Brown County was just a few months ago during the December blizzard.

“One of our big snow storms, we had some stranded motorists that we were able to put a team in it and get out on the roads and through the deep snow and get people rescued. It was kind of funny because the people we picked up were like, ‘Holy cow, what’s this cool machine?’” said Meints.

Brown County, however, is happy to lend their support with the Rescue Rig to the entire region.

”We’ve been all the way out to Walworth County, we’ve been called to go Day County, Corson County, things like that. We’re making it available to not just Brown County,” said Meints.

Meints says he hopes to get another 20 years of use out of the Rescue Rig.

