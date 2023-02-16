Avera Medical Minute
Community members explain more about foreign objects shot down

In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area,...
In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area, with an airplane and its contrail seen below it. The United States says it is a Chinese spy balloon moving east over America at an altitude of about 60,000 feet (18,600 meters), but China insists the balloon is just an errant civilian airship used mainly for meteorological research that went off course due to winds and has only limited “self-steering” capabilities.(Brian Branch | Brian Branch via AP)
By Ashlee Williams
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Making national headlines this month - several foreign objects being spotted and shot down across our airwaves. The U.S. and Chinese governments are clashing over the first vessel that was found, which China says was a weather balloon that accidentally entered U.S. airspace.

And since then, three more unknown vessels have been shot down in the past week.

One high-altitude balloon and three other foreign objects made their way into the United States air waves this month, raising many questions as to why they are here and who sent them.

Dr. Mahmut Reyhanoglu, a professor at Columbus State University with years of experience in aerospace engineering, explains high altitude balloons are not uncommon... they are released daily across the world, for educational, research and entertainment purposes.

He explains the threat, though, is that the objects are coming from outside of the U.S. and putting commercial airlines at risk.

On February 4, the first high-altitude balloon was spotted and shot down off the coast of South Carolina. Now it’s believed to be a spy balloon from China - flying hundreds of thousands of feet in the air.

This balloon spans several feet wide, but most importantly carries surveillance equipment that could be used to gather sensitive information.

“Balloons offer a closer look at other nations assets and so on,” said Dr. Mahmut Reyhanoglu. “Probably, the balloon that as shot down on February fourth drifted away from it’s original path because these balloons move with the wind at that altitude.”

China officials denying that the object was being used to spy on U.S. intelligence, but rather a balloon used for meteorology purposes. Three other foreign objects were spotted days later as well, this time at a lower altitude, interfering with commercial air flights.

Congressman Sanford Bishop explains that every step is being taken now to more closely monitor our skies.

“I think our intelligence capabilities and our department of defense did an extraordinary job in allowing the take down to occur after it was out of any possible harm to the population,” said Congressman Sanford Bishop. “What we must do is make sure that we are prepared, on guard, that our airspace and our borders are carefully protected and monitored.”

Dr. Reyhanoglu explains what we can expect next, as there are still more questions than answers.

“Once they analyze the payloads, we will have a better idea about what the intentions were behind these objects,” said Dr. Reyhanoglu.

Dr. Reyhanoglu explains payloads are boxes that carry the equipment attached to the balloons - whether it’s thermometers, cameras, or any other tool.

Right now, leaders are still working to comb through the debris left behind from the balloons that were shot down.

