Cooper Seamer has your Plays of the Week for February 15th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Western Christian’s Tate Van Regenmorter turned into a machine against Sioux Falls Christian, knocking down four three-point baskets in the first quarter.

Pierre’s Lincoln Kienholz had a field day against Bismarck, as he steals the ball and finishes with a windmill dunk at the rim.

Brandon Valley’s Alex Mentzer not only picked up the pin against Harrisburg, but he picked up his 250th career win for the Lynx in doing so.

O’Gorman’s Audrey Meyer was lighting it up in the Class AA State Individual Gymnastics Meet, tallying a record score 9.9 on her floor routine. She’s also finish 2nd All-Around, only behind teammate Maeve Boetel.

And our top play of the week goes to the whole of the Estelline-Hendricks gymnastics team, taking their first ever team title.

And those are your Plays of the Week.

