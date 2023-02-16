Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ trailer gives a first look at Ursula

Disney unveils a new teaser for the live-action The Little Mermaid.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Disney is giving us a sneak peek at more of the stars in its upcoming live-action film, “The Little Mermaid.”

Disney released a new teaser trailer Wednesday featuring more of Halle Bailey’s Ariel.

The trailer also shows Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric and more of Ariel’s underwater world, including more mermaids.

Viewers can get a quick glance at Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, the sea witch that takes Ariel’s voice. Her character can be seen at the end of the trailer peering over a dark octopus leg.

The live-action “The Little Mermaid” film will be a re-imagined version of the animated classic from 1989.

It hits theaters May 26.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls police released the names of the victims from last weekend’s motorcycle crash and...
Names released in fatal quarry crash, motorcycle accident
A two-vehicle crash near Beresford killed one person Tuesday afternoon.
Update on fatal double semi accident near Beresford
Homeowners being pushed to sell their homes
Some Sioux Falls homeowners being pushed to sell their homes
Six people, including four kids, injured after pickup rear-ends Amish buggy
A two-vehicle crash near Beresford killed one person Tuesday afternoon.
DEVELOPING: One dead in two-vehicle crash near Beresford

Latest News

FILE - This Oct. 18, 2019, photo shows a Tesla logo in Salt Lake City. Tesla is recalling...
Tesla recalls ‘Full Self-Driving’ to fix flaws in behavior
Disney unveils a new teaser for the live-action The Little Mermaid.
Disney's 'The Little Mermaid' trailer gives a first-look at Ursula
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the...
Biden to speak on unknown aerial objects amid review
President Joe Biden speaks about the economy to union members at the IBEW Local Union 26,...
Biden completes medical checkup as he readies for 2024 run