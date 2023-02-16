Avera Medical Minute
Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce advocates Sioux Falls Day in Pierre

Dakota news now at 4 p.m.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:01 AM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The weather conditions prevented the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce from busing residents to Pierre for Sioux Falls day at the legislature like they usually do, but the event is still taking place.

“We do have some people that went out last night (with) other ways to get back and forth, and they are there. They’ll enjoy a lunch-in sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce with our senators and representatives and lobbyist friends,” said Jeff Griffin with the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce.

You, too, can have the opportunity to talk to legislatures and voice your opinion on things that matter to you.

“Sioux Falls day at the legislature is important because it’s an opportunity to support the chamber’s legislative platform,” said Jennifer Hoesing. “It’s a great opportunity to connect with our elected officials.”

Griffin says there are different bills they’re interested in discussing with officials, including a scholarship bill, manufacturing bill, and “every year there seems to be a bill where the government wants to get a little intrusive into the way banks do business, so we’re pushing back a bit on, respectfully pushing back to the government to stay in their lane.”

