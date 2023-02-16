Avera Medical Minute
Some Sioux Falls homeowners being pushed to sell their homes

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With an inflated housing market, selling your home could be very profitable. But what if you don’t want to sell your home? Homeowners are being pushed to sell their homes by certain companies using any means possible.

Many homeowners have expressed concerns about unwanted mail, emails, or calls asking to purchase their homes from them.

Lately, companies like the Nebraska-based Rocket Homebuyers have been very active in South Dakota communities.

These investment companies are promising to buy properties with no extra fees, no commissions, and guaranteed cash offers. Some are even pitching the idea of being able to choose their neighbor. Could all this be too good to be true? Even the president of the Realtor Association of the Sioux Empire, Tara Allen, couldn’t escape the mail.

“These mailers come out and what it is is groups of investors that are just looking to purchase homes,” said Allen. “Now, what does this mean for a seller? Well, there are pros and cons, right? For me, I would want to know all my options because, at the end of the day, those companies want to purchase homes pennies on the dollar.”

There is some appeal to selling to these investor companies if you need to sell quickly, but Allen suggests that you do your research. There are local agents that can give a cash offer similar to what investment companies are doing.

“No matter your situation, it’s good to get advice from a realtor of, ‘hey, how could I sell my home or how much could my home sell for as is, how much would I need to stick into it to sell it for more, and is this the right move for me?’”

The way most companies obtain addresses is by using county public records available to the public. Some postcards may even state that fact on them. Some realtors might use a similar tactic, but for them, it’s to give you options and keep it local.

“As realtors, we’re held to a higher code of ethics which is really important because sellers need to know what their options are.”

If you’ve been receiving unwanted mail from a company wanting to buy your property, the process of getting them to stop is similar to how you stop unwanted telemarketer calls. You can call the company and ask to be removed from the mailing list.

