Lady A to play at South Dakota State Fair

South Dakota State Fair ready to begin tomorrow in the middle of a pandemic.
The 2023 South Dakota State Fair will run from Thursday, August 31, through Monday, September 4.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Fair announced Thursday that Lady A will perform on the fair’s grandstand stage in September. 

The country group’s performance is Sunday, Sept. 3.

Joining Lady A will be South Dakota’s own Rowan Grace, fresh off her top ten finale on “The Voice.” 

“We’re excited to welcome Lady A to the grandstand stage,” says Peggy Besch, manager of the South Dakota State Fairgrounds. “Bringing this caliber of entertainment to the fair raises the excitement level, and any time we get the opportunity to showcase South Dakota talent like Rowan Grace, it’s a win for everyone.”  

Ticket information

General public ticket sales will begin June 20.

Presale information can be found on sdstatefair.com

The 2023 South Dakota State Fair will run from Thursday, August 31, through Monday, September 4.

