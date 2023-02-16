LIVE at 10: Gov. Noem highlights South Dakota’s “freedom-focused” approach to health policy

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem will highlight South Dakota’s approach to health policy, especially throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, at an event hosted by the Cato Institute on Thursday.

The event is titled “Government and Healthcare – A Dangerous Policy Cocktail.”

The event will be moderated by Cato senior fellow Dr. Jeffrey Singer.

Listen to the livestream below:

