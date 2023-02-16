Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

LIVE at 10: Gov. Noem highlights South Dakota’s “freedom-focused” approach to health policy

Gov. Kristi Noem (R-S.D.) discusses the state's approach to health policy.
Gov. Kristi Noem (R-S.D.) discusses the state's approach to health policy.(DC Bureau)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem will highlight South Dakota’s approach to health policy, especially throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, at an event hosted by the Cato Institute on Thursday.

The event is titled “Government and Healthcare – A Dangerous Policy Cocktail.”

The event will be moderated by Cato senior fellow Dr. Jeffrey Singer.

Listen to the livestream below:

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls police released the names of the victims from last weekend’s motorcycle crash and...
Names released in fatal quarry crash, motorcycle accident
A two-vehicle crash near Beresford killed one person Tuesday afternoon.
Update on fatal double semi accident near Beresford
Six people, including four kids, injured after pickup rear-ends Amish buggy
A two-vehicle crash near Beresford killed one person Tuesday afternoon.
DEVELOPING: One dead in two-vehicle crash near Beresford
2 former SDSU stars are having great success on the bench in Orange City
Two former SDSU stars having great success on the bench in Orange City for the Red Raider women

Latest News

Sioux Empire on Tap
Sioux Empire on Tap takes place Saturday
South Dakota State Legislature at the Capitol building in Pierre, S.D.
LIVE NOW: Legislators discuss progress during sessions
Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce advocates Sioux Falls Day in Pierre
Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce advocates Sioux Falls Day in Pierre
The South Dakota State Capitol Building in Pierre.
Senate narrowly passes bill to alter election process in South Dakota