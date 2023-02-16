Low unemployment creating shifts in the labor market across South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem touted 2.3 percent as the state’s unemployment rate in a press release Thursday.

She cites data from the Department of Labor and Regulation, and 2.3 percent is the lowest in state history since the data has been tracked.

While these numbers display a will of people to work, employers are struggling to fill positions.

Employers gathered at Sioux Falls Stroll today in search of potential candidates. One of those employers is Jen Johnson, the marketing communications partner for CHS, which is an agriculture cooperative.

“The need for filling our operations jobs and our truck driving jobs and our maintenance jobs have been a bit more of a struggle. The people in that sector just aren’t going into that field as much, so it’s becoming more of a demand to find people within that career,” Johnson said.

The impact of low unemployment that’s creating a more competitive market is being felt across all industries. This is what brought Brian Duncanson, the human resource sourcer for Sanford Health, to the hiring event.

“We’re just trying to kind of expand our reach a little bit from the normal events that we’ve been doing at schools, high schools, and college students,” Duncanson said.

In turn, the struggle for employers to find workers is leading to additional benefits for job seekers.

“We don’t necessarily need someone to come on and have a CDL to drive a truck today. They can start in operations. We can teach you how to run a sprayer operator or drive a floater or a semi and help you get your CDL. Those are the things that we’ve had to do to mitigate some of the labor issues that we’ve seen,” Johnson said.

“Clinical nursing roles, there’s sponsorships for new grads, or even for new RNs coming out. We do offer sponsorships as well, so we’ll help pay for education. I think we’ll see more of those types of incentives come out as things probably get a little bit tighter,” Duncanson said.

