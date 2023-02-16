Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Low unemployment creating shifts in the labor market across South Dakota

Low unemployment creating shifts in the labor market across South Dakota
By Cordell Wright
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem touted 2.3 percent as the state’s unemployment rate in a press release Thursday.

She cites data from the Department of Labor and Regulation, and 2.3 percent is the lowest in state history since the data has been tracked.

While these numbers display a will of people to work, employers are struggling to fill positions.

Employers gathered at Sioux Falls Stroll today in search of potential candidates. One of those employers is Jen Johnson, the marketing communications partner for CHS, which is an agriculture cooperative.

“The need for filling our operations jobs and our truck driving jobs and our maintenance jobs have been a bit more of a struggle. The people in that sector just aren’t going into that field as much, so it’s becoming more of a demand to find people within that career,” Johnson said.

The impact of low unemployment that’s creating a more competitive market is being felt across all industries. This is what brought Brian Duncanson, the human resource sourcer for Sanford Health, to the hiring event.

“We’re just trying to kind of expand our reach a little bit from the normal events that we’ve been doing at schools, high schools, and college students,” Duncanson said.

In turn, the struggle for employers to find workers is leading to additional benefits for job seekers.

“We don’t necessarily need someone to come on and have a CDL to drive a truck today. They can start in operations. We can teach you how to run a sprayer operator or drive a floater or a semi and help you get your CDL. Those are the things that we’ve had to do to mitigate some of the labor issues that we’ve seen,” Johnson said.

“Clinical nursing roles, there’s sponsorships for new grads, or even for new RNs coming out. We do offer sponsorships as well, so we’ll help pay for education. I think we’ll see more of those types of incentives come out as things probably get a little bit tighter,” Duncanson said.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls police released the names of the victims from last weekend’s motorcycle crash and...
Names released in fatal quarry crash, motorcycle accident
A two-vehicle crash near Beresford killed one person Tuesday afternoon.
Update on fatal double semi accident near Beresford
Homeowners being pushed to sell their homes
Some Sioux Falls homeowners being pushed to sell their homes
Six people, including four kids, injured after pickup rear-ends Amish buggy
A two-vehicle crash near Beresford killed one person Tuesday afternoon.
DEVELOPING: One dead in two-vehicle crash near Beresford

Latest News

Nearly 40 years at one workplace means making a lot of connections. For one Sioux Falls bus...
Local bus driver celebrates 40 years on the job
Nearly 40 years at one workplace means making a lot of connections. For one Sioux Falls bus...
Local bus driver celebrates 40 years on the job
Iowa governor signs medical malpractice bill into law
Iowa governor signs medical malpractice bill into law
Eating healthier and losing weight is easier said than done, but that does not mean it is...
Avera Medical Minute: Practicing healthy lifestyle habits
Eating healthier and losing weight is easier said than done, but that does not mean it is...
Avera Medical Minute: Practicing healthy lifestyle habits