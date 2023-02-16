New DC Brian Flores wants Vikings defense to have fun

EAGAN, MN (Dakota News Now) -The Vikings introduced their new Defensive Coordinator today Brian Flores. And he talked about what he wants to see from his guys who are on the field trying to make things happen.

”I want guys who are having fun out there. That there’s a joy when you watch them play. That you guys can see it, anyone watching it can see it that there’s joy watching the, That there’s camaraderie,” says Flores.

Flores spent most of his coaching career in New England where he helped the Pats win 4 Super Bowls. He was also head coach of the Dolphins for 3 years and most recently with the Pittsburgh Steelers defense last year.

