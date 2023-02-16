Northwestern sweeps Dordt in GPAC basketball doubleheader in Orange City

ORANGE CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -It’s always a fun environment when Dordt and Northwestern play college basketball. And Wednesday was no exception in Orange City where the Red Raiders took on the 4th-ranked Defender women and then in the men’s game NW came in with 19 wins and Dordt 21.

WOMEN’S GAME RECAP

For the first time since November 2021, a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) top-5 team falls inside the Bultman Center as the (RV) Northwestern College women’s basketball team (19-8, 14-7 GPAC) downs No. 4-ranked Dordt University (25-2, 19-2 GPAC), 58-48 behind the fourth double-double of the season for Molly Schany.

“I’m really proud of the toughness our team showed tonight to beat a very good opponent,” noted head coach Kristin Rotert. “I thought our start to the game was crucial, we were great in transition early.”

Northwestern got off to a fast start against the fourth-ranked team in the NAIA this evening, jumping out to a quick 9-0 lead, thanks to four fast points from Schany (Jr. Emmetsburg, Iowa) and Maddie Jones (Sr., Twin Lakes, Iowa). Northwestern would never surrender the lead for the entirety of the contest. Dordt used two time outs in the first four minutes of the game, as the Defenders would miss their first nine shots from the floor. The Raiders would hold a six-point lead at the end of the first quarter (16-10) behind six points from Schany.

“Molly (Schany) was effective inside early. She did a great job working for a deep post position and finishing tough shots around the baskets,” said Rotert.

Dordt would tie up the game at 16-16, but never take a lead, with 5:39 left in the half. The rest of the quarter, both teams would go ice cold from the floor. Northwestern would muster just one second quarter point as Taylor VanderVelde (Sr., Sioux Falls, S.D.) would hit a free throw in the quarter. The Red Raiders would hold a slim 17-16 lead heading into the halftime break.

Neither squad was able to hit a 3-pointer in the first half, as the two teams went a combined 0-13 from deep.

“After a slow second quarter, we found a much better pace offensively to start the second half and we were able to see some shots fall early,” said Rotert. “Maddie (Jones) made great decisions in the open floor and get going at a face pace. She also did a great job getting to the rim all game long.”

Jones would start the second half with a drive and score on the first possession of the half, as both teams found a groove from the floor after the ice cold second quarter. Emilee Danner (Sr., Westside, Iowa) would nail a 3-pointer to put Northwestern up four points at 26-22 nearly midway through the third quarter. Dordt would keep it to within five points the entire frame, as the largest lead would be at five for the Raiders, thanks again to another 3-pointer from Danner, making it 38-33 with just over a minute left.

Entering the final quarter down two, Dordt would knot it up at 39-39 with nine minutes to play. Four-straight points from Schany in the paint would give Northwestern some breathing room, as NWC would not lead by more than five points until under a minute remaining in the contest. Of the free throw attempts with less than a minute remaining, Northwestern would hit five of their six free throw attempts to seal the deal, downing No. 4 Dordt 58-48 in front of the home fans.

“Defensively as a team we did a good job forcing Dordt to take tough shots and winning the rebounding battle,” concluded Rotert.

GAME NOTES:

NWC makes it eight-straight home wins against the Defenders.

NWC improves to 14-0 when holding opponents to under 40% shooting, as the Defenders shot just 28.8% from the floor.

Schany notches her fourth double-double of the season, and 12th of her career, adding 12 rebounds (four offensive).

Record watch: Jones now needs just 36 points to become the third Red Raider to join the 1,000-point club.

Northwestern finishes the regular season with an 11-4 home record.

The win tonight marks the first top-25 win of the season for the Red Raiders (1-3).

The Raiders improve to 7-1 on the season when Emilee Danner is in the starting line-up.

Molly Schany and Maddie Jones leads the team with 19 points each.

Only three other Raiders scored in the win: Danner (9), Taylor VanderVelde (7), and Hali Anderson (4).

Jones also brings down nine rebounds, followed by seven from VanderVelde.

Jones also led the team with her four assists and three steals.

Schany had a game-high three blocks in the win, tying her career-high in the category.

NWC won the rebounding battle with a +11 margin (42-31).

Up Next: Northwestern finishes the regular season with a trip to Nebraska to battle the Hastings College Broncos (10-17, 6-14 GPAC) on Saturday, February 18 with tip-off slated for 2:00 p.m. from Lynn Farrell Arena.

MEN’S GAME RECAP

A thrilling finish was in the works at the Bultman Center on Wednesday night, as Craig Sterk buried a desperation three at the buzzer to help Northwestern (20-7, 13-6 GPAC) defeat (RV) Dordt (21-6, 13-6 GPAC).

“Around here we call that Raider magic,” noted head coach Kris Korver. “We just kept telling our guys to keep battling, stay in the fight, and get the lead. And we got it in the end.”

The Raiders jumped out to a quick 5-4 lead on a three from Craig Sterk (Jr., McBain, Mich.), their only lead until the final buzzer. The Defenders moved out to a lead through the following minutes, going up by double-digits with 16:43 on the clock. Northwestern pushed it closer again when Zach LaFave (Jr., Elkhorn, Neb.) nailed a corner three to make the score 20-16 in favor of Dordt.

The remainder of the first half proved to be a battle, as every time the Raiders made a run, Dordt answered to extend their lead further. With less than ten seconds to play in the half, Grant DeMeulenaere (Sr., Altoona, Iowa) hit a three to bring it back to four before Bryce Coppock knocked down a pair of free throws before the half.

The second half was just as competitive, with Northwestern trimming the deficit to just one point on multiple occasions. Neither team led by more than five points in the final 10 minutes of play, and the Raiders finally tied the score at 77-77 on a Matt Onken (R-Jr., Marshall, Minn.) layup, their first tie since it was 2-2.

Tough shots were the name of the game down the stretch, as Dillon Carlson (Sr., Ankeny, Iowa) knocked down a difficult jumper in the paint to knot the game at 83-83. On the following possession, Dordt’s Luke Rankin hit a mid-range shot to give the Defenders a two-point advantage.

The guards were shining on the final possessions when Carlson sent up a reverse layup that spun around the defense for two before Dordt’s Bryce Coppock knocked down a free-throw line jumper with six seconds to go, giving the Defenders an 87-85 advantage.

Out of the timeout with one second on the clock, DeMeulenaere found Sterk on the curl, as Sterk launched a three that fell through for the win.

GAME NOTES

Dillon Carlson led all scorers with 27 points. He also added six rebounds.

Craig Sterk hit the game-winning three, also scoring 22 points and picking up six boards.

Matt Onken scored 15 points to go along with six rebounds.

The Raiders shot 56.9% from the field and 60.9% from three-point range.

It was the second-highest shooting percentage against a conference opponent for Northwestern this season.

Northwestern has now won 11 of the last 14 meetings with Dordt dating back to 2016-17.

Head coach Kris Korver has now had 17 seasons of at least 20 wins in his career.

SCOOTER’S PLAYER OF THE GAME

Craig Sterk

Up Next: The Raiders are set to travel to Hastings for the regular season finale this Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. in Hastings, Nebraska.

