SD Senate narrowly pass bill to change local election process

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Senate narrowly passed a bill that would drastically change elections in South Dakota.

Senate Bill 40 would put all statewide races, like Attorney General, on the primary ballot. Those candidates are currently selected during party conventions. The bill would also allow the Governor to pick their Lieutenant Governor. The bill has been one of the most contested bills this season, particularly amongst the Republican party faithful.

The bill’s prime sponsor, Senator David Johnson, said, “This has nothing to do with a convention that we have had recently and everything to do with grassroots.”

The proposal comes in the shadow of a hotly contested republican convention last year, where a number of “outsider” candidates either won or came very close to winning.

“If this bill is passed, we would have effectively abandoned a nomination process that has been a bedrock of our representative democracy that we have here in South Dakota,” said Republican Sen. Tom Pischke.

Supporters of the change argue that it would make South Dakota elections more open and “grassroots.”

Opponents like the South Dakota Republican Central Committee opposed the bill, arguing that gutting the convention process would be reactionary and hurt rural areas, pushing candidates to focus on the state’s two population centers.

“If we pass senate bill 40, and it becomes law... why would a state treasurer candidate go to the Fall River Lincoln Day Dinner?” said Sen. Jim Mehlhaff.

“South Dakotans, citizens, the grassroots, want to vote for their own leadership... Senate Bill 40 allows that to finally happen,” said Johnson.

Despite passage in the Senate, the bill still faces an arguably tougher crowd when it gets to the house.

