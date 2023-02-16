Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls police search for endangered 13-year-old

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said 3-year-old Rayne Jennesse willingly left home on Saturday,...
Police spokesman Sam Clemens said 3-year-old Rayne Jennesse willingly left home on Saturday, Feb 11, after a family dispute. Clemens said with these types of cases, runaways usually stay in contact with their friends or post on social media. The SFPD has been checking with Rayne’s friends at school; in this case, she has not contacted anyone or posted to social media.(Sioux Falls Police Department)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they are searching for a 13-year-old endangered runaway.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said 3-year-old Rayne Jennesse willingly left home on Saturday, Feb 11, after a family dispute. Clemens said with these types of cases, runaways usually stay in contact with their friends or post on social media. The SFPD has been checking with Rayne’s friends at school; in this case, she has not contacted anyone or posted to social media.

Clemens said she is considered endangered because of her age and the fact that she was not wearing weather-sufficient clothing when she left. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and sweatpants.

If you have any information regarding her location or speculation of where she might be, contact the Sioux Falls Police Department at (605) 367-7212.

