South Dakota sees sunshine this Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to see decreasing cloud cover around most of the region today. It’s still going to be cold for most of us, with highs in the teens to the north with 20s and 30s farther south. The wind will thankfully stay light through the rest of today. Overnight, with a clear sky, we’re going to see temperatures drop like a rock. Most of us will drop into the single digits below zero for lows.

The wind will pick up heading into Friday. Wind gusts around 30 to 35 mph will be possible, with highs warming into the 30s. We’ll even see some 40s out west! Over the weekend, we’ll keep the nicer weather around with highs in the 30s and 40s, less wind, and increasing cloud cover.

Next week is looking interesting. Highs Monday will still be in the 30s and 40s. Cooler air moves in by Tuesday, with highs in the 20s for most of us. We’ll bring in a chance of snow by the middle of next week, with highs possibly falling into the teens.

