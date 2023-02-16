South Dakota Symphony Orchestra announces new concert season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra today announced details of the 2023-24 season, as well as the 20th anniversary of music director Delta David Gier.

The new season will feature masterworks of Beethoven, Haydn, and Schubert, as well as Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade, Bernstein’s Symphonic Dances from “West Side Story,” and Copland’s Appalachian Spring. The South Dakota Symphony Chorus will be featured in Handel’s Messiah, Brahms’ “A German Requiem,” featuring guest conductor John Nelson, and Maestro Gier takes on Mahler’s Third Symphony for the season finale.

Symphonic pops concerts include an evening of patriotic favorites, the annual celebration of the holidays – ‘Tis the Season – and a symphonic tribute to the Beatles.

The season features many living American composers including Jessie Montgomery, Adolphus Hailstork, Caroline Shaw, Thomas Parente, Daniel Dorff, and South Dakotan Stephen Yarbrough. Soloists are the internationally renowned Joyce Yang and Emanuele Arciuli, plus SDSO oboist Jeffrey Paul and clarinetist Christopher Hill.

“In his two decades as Music Director, Delta David Gier has had a profound impact on this orchestra and our community,” said South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Jennifer Teisinger. “Through innovative programming and nationally recognized community engagement programs, he has brought the SDSO to the world. Through commissioning new works from composers of the day, and engaging renowned guest artists, he has brought the world to South Dakota.”

Subscription packages for the new season are on sale Friday at 10 a.m. through the Washington Pavilion Box Office.

2023-2024 Season

BEETHOVEN’S FIFTH

Saturday, Oct. 7

Delta David Gier, conductor

MONTGOMERY Banner

HAILSTORK Symphony No. 3

BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 5

SCHEHERAZADE

Saturday, Oct. 28

Delta David Gier, conductor

Emanuele Arciuli, piano

BORODIN Prince Igor: Polovtsian Dances

HARRISON Piano Concerto

RIMSKY-KORSAKOV “Scheherazade”

CELEBRATE AMERICA!

Saturday, Nov. 18

Delta David Gier, conductor

Thomas Fortner, conductor

Join the SDSO for a star-spangled salute featuring rousing Sousa marches, the music of John Williams, and songs from the branches of the armed forces.

HANDEL’S “MESSIAH”

Friday, Dec. 1

Saturday, Dec. 2

Delta David Gier, conductor

South Dakota Symphony Chorus

Experience Handel’s “Messiah” – featuring the inspiring Hallelujah Chorus – in the glory of First Lutheran Church.

‘TIS THE SEASON

Saturday, Dec. 9

Sunday, Dec. 10

Thomas Fortner, conductor

South Dakota Symphony Chorus

A holiday tradition for your family and friends filled with heartwarming and jovial timeless classics, plus a sing-a-long!

MOZART AND MORE

Saturday, Jan. 20

Delta David Gier, conductor

Jeffrey Paul, oboe

MOZART Symphony No. 29

VIVALDI Oboe Concerto in C Major

SHAW Entr’acte

PARENTE World Premiere

HAYDN Symphony No. 59, “Fire Symphony”

REVOLUTION: MUSIC OF THE BEATLES. A SYMPHONIC EXPERIENCE

Saturday, Feb. 10

Thomas Fortner, conductor

25 of the Beatles’ greatest hits including “Ticket to Ride,” “Penny Lane,” “Get Back,” and “Hey Jude” as you’ve never experienced them before! Featuring dynamic orchestrations restored from the original Abbey Road recording sessions with stunning imagery from the Beatles’ official fan magazine.

JOYCE YANG PLAYS RACHMANINOFF

Saturday, Feb. 24

Delta David Gier, conductor

Joyce Yang, piano

RACHMANINOFF Piano Concerto No. 2

SCHUBERT Symphony No. 9 “The Great C Major”

BRAHMS A GERMAN REQUIEM

Saturday, March 23

John Nelson, conductor

South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Chorus

MOZART “Exsultate, jubilate”

BRAHMS A German Requiem

AMERICAN MASTERS

Saturday, April 13

Delta David Gier, conductor

Chris Hill, clarinet

YARBROUGH Orchestra Fanfare

DORFF Clarinet Concerto World Premiere

COPLAND Appalachian Spring Suite

BERNSTEIN Symphonic Dances from “West Side Story”

DELTA DAVID GIER CONDUCTS MAHLER 3

Saturday, April 27

Delta David Gier, conductor

South Dakota Symphony Chorus

MAHLER Symphony No. 3

