Stampede travel to Fargo for mid-week USHL game

FARGO, ND (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Stampede Hockey Club fell to the Fargo Force, 4-2, during a Wednesday evening trip to Fargo, N.D. Forward Tanner Bruender netted the first goal of his United States Hockey League career during the second period.

The first 20 minutes of play found the Stampede down by two goals. Fargo’s Cole Knuble and Kyle Smolen created the Force’s lead during the first half of the period.

Early in the second period, Tanner Bruender marked his first USHL goal off of feeds from Clint Levens and Chris Pelosi, marking the assistors fifth and third assists, respectively. With just under five minutes left to play in the period, Fargo’s Brasen Boser answered Bruender’s goal with one of his own, getting the Force’s lead back to two goals.

The third period was also split in scoring, with the Stampede marking its second goal and Force’s fourth. Fargo’s Mac Swanson marked a goal with six minutes expired from the clock, increasing the deficit to 4-1. Closing the gap slightly, Isaac Gordon marked the Herd’s second goal and his 13th this season. Gordon’s powerplay goal was assisted by Sam Harris and Nick Ring with 11:41 left on the clock.

Jackson Irving earned the starting goaltender nod, ultimately moving to 3-8-3 this season. Irving marked 24 saves on 28 shots on net during his 54:42 minutes between the pipes for the Herd. Marking a .857 save percentage this game, Irving now tallies a total save percentage of .887 with 486 saves and 62 goals against.

The Herd now travels to Urbandale, Iowa on Saturday for a 6 p.m. matchup against the Des Moines Buccaneers before coming back to Sioux Falls on Sunday for Fight Like A Ninja Night, presented by Two Men and a Truck. The puck drops at 4:05 p.m. Sunday for the matchup against the Tri-City Storm.

