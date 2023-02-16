Avera Medical Minute
Students from Centerville visit Dakota News Now studio

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A science class from Centerville Middle School paid a visit to the Dakota News Now studio on Thursday. The class came in to learn more about the weather and the tools used by the weather team.

Meteorologist Aaron Dounda showed students how he tracked the latest winter weather system, tying into what they are learning in the classroom.

