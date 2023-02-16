Students from Centerville visit Dakota News Now studio

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A science class from Centerville Middle School paid a visit to the Dakota News Now studio on Thursday. The class came in to learn more about the weather and the tools used by the weather team.

Meteorologist Aaron Dounda showed students how he tracked the latest winter weather system, tying into what they are learning in the classroom.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.