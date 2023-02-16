Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sunshine and Less Wind

Warmer Temperatures by the Weekend
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see decreasing cloud cover around most of the region today. It’s still going to be cold for most of us with highs in the teens to the north with 20s and 30s farther south. The wind will thankfully stay light through the rest of today. Overnight, with a clear sky, we’re going to see temperatures drop like a rock. Most of us will drop into the single digits below zero for lows.

The wind will pick up heading into Friday. Wind gusts around 30 to 35 mph will be possible with highs warming into the 30s. We’ll even see some 40s out west! Over the weekend, we’ll keep the nicer weather around with highs in the 30s and 40s, less wind, and increasing cloud cover.

Next week is looking interesting. Highs Monday will still be in the 30s and 40s. Cooler air moves in by Tuesday with highs in the 20s for most of us. We’ll bring in a chance of snow by the middle of next week with highs possibly falling into the teens.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls police released the names of the victims from last weekend’s motorcycle crash and...
Names released in fatal quarry crash, motorcycle accident
A two-vehicle crash near Beresford killed one person Tuesday afternoon.
Update on fatal double semi accident near Beresford
Six people, including four kids, injured after pickup rear-ends Amish buggy
A two-vehicle crash near Beresford killed one person Tuesday afternoon.
DEVELOPING: One dead in two-vehicle crash near Beresford
2 former SDSU stars are having great success on the bench in Orange City
Two former SDSU stars having great success on the bench in Orange City for the Red Raider women

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Better Weather On The Way
wed
Meteorologist Phil Schreck's Wednesday Night Weather Update
Meteorologist Aaron Doudna's First Alert Forecast
Meteorologist Aaron Doudna's First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Nasty Weather Valentine’s Night