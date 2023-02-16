Thielbar taking on new role as veteran leader with the Minnesota Twins

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s one of my favorite weeks of the year being a big baseball fan because pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training.

That means Caleb Thielbar leaves Brookings and heads to Florida with the Twins. He talked baseball as part of the Twins Caravan a few weeks ago and discussed what it means to be one of the elder statesmen on the team and taking on a new role as a result.

”I mean these guys make me feel younger than I am so it’s fun to be in that role now. I don’t know how much guys look up to me or anything but I just try to make a good example of how to go about your business to stay healthy and keep playing as long as you can,” says Thielbar.

The former Jackrabbit lives in Brookings during the off-season after pitching for the Jacks. His wife is an assistant coach for the women’s basketball team.

