Van Overschelde resigns as Mitchell football coach

Kernels football coach steps down after 16 seasons
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Longtime Mitchell High School football coach Kent Van Overschelde has announced his resignation.

Van Overschelde has been Mitchell’s head football coach for the past sixteen years. He led the Kernels to an 11-0 record and a Class 11AA state championship in 2016 and was the state’s football coach of the year in 2017.

Van Overschelde compiled a 70-92 record during his tenure, including a 2-7 record in 2022.

Mitchell Activities Director Cory Aadland thanked Van Overschelde for his service and dedication to the Mitchell football program. He says the search for a new coach will begin immediately.

