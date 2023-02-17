5 O’Gorman upends #1 Jefferson

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There will be a new number one in South Dakota girls’ AA basketball.

The O’Gorman Knights, ranked #5, rallied in the fourth quarter to stun top-ranked Jefferson 47-43 in the Cavaliers’ gym on Thursday night.

Mahli Abdouch led the Knights with 16 points while Julia Eggert added ten points.

Jefferson’s Aliyah McGovern-Harrington led all scorers with 21.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.