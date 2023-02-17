Avera Medical Minute
#5 O’Gorman upends #1 Jefferson

Knights rally for 47-43 victory
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There will be a new number one in South Dakota girls’ AA basketball.

The O’Gorman Knights, ranked #5, rallied in the fourth quarter to stun top-ranked Jefferson 47-43 in the Cavaliers’ gym on Thursday night.

Mahli Abdouch led the Knights with 16 points while Julia Eggert added ten points.

Jefferson’s Aliyah McGovern-Harrington led all scorers with 21.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

