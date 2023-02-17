#5 O’Gorman upends #1 Jefferson
Knights rally for 47-43 victory
Feb. 16, 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There will be a new number one in South Dakota girls’ AA basketball.
The O’Gorman Knights, ranked #5, rallied in the fourth quarter to stun top-ranked Jefferson 47-43 in the Cavaliers’ gym on Thursday night.
Mahli Abdouch led the Knights with 16 points while Julia Eggert added ten points.
Jefferson’s Aliyah McGovern-Harrington led all scorers with 21.
