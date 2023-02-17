Augustana sweeps basketball doubleheader from Southwest Minnesota State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - MEN’S RECAP

The Augustana men’s basketball team earned a season sweep over Southwest Minnesota State with a 69-61 win Thursday night in the regular season home finale.

Augustana, 15-12 on the season and 11-10 in the NSIC, never trailed and with the exception of the 0-0 score, the game was never tied. The Mustangs, who entered the week in third place of the NSIC South Division standings, fall to 15-11, 11-10. With the tiebreaker, Augustana is now ahead of SMSU in the south division in fourth place.

A 3-point field goal by Akoi Akoi gave AU the 3-0 lead. Despite SMSU not allowing the Vikings to truly run away with the game, Augustana never lost control. The biggest run for AU was a 7-0 run late in the opening half when Ryan Miller scored on a driving layup. That was followed by an Isaac Fink floating jumper and a Miller 3-point basket to give AU a 27-17 lead.

A few possessions later, Augustana had its largest lead of the half at 12 points on a Miller 3-point jumper as Bennett Otto found him open with 2:59 on the clock.

Augustana entered halftime holding a 34-24 lead thanks to a layup by Miller with the clock expiring.

Coming out of the break, Augustana built a lead as large as 15 points on three different occasions including a layup by Brady Helgren with 5:46 on the clock to make the score 63-48.

Although the Mustangs chipped away at the Vikings’ lead, the game was never in doubt as the final score settled at 69-61.

Miller tallied a game-high 22 points while Fink added 21 points and nine rebounds. Augustana, who shot 50 percent from the field in the second half, went 25-of-54 from the field for the game at 46.3 percent.

Augustana, who has officially secured a spot in the NSIC Tournament, now plays at Sioux Falls on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. An Augustana win, coupled with an Upper Iowa loss, would give the Vikings the No. 2 seed in the NSIC South Division and a bye into the quarterfinals.

WOMEN’S RECAP

The Augustana women’s basketball team defeated the Mustangs of Southwest Minnesota State, 88-56, in the Sanford Pentagon Thursday. AU extends its record to 23-4 while standing at 17-4 in the NSIC. SMSU moves to a 16-10 overall record while sitting at 13-10 in the loop.

Aislinn Duffy recorded her 22nd double-double of her career and 10th of this season with 10 points and 10 rebounds in tonight’s contest.

To open play, both squads traded back-and-forth baskets until the 6:58 mark of the first quarter. Augustana broke a tie at eight with a 7-0 run highlighted by a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer from Michaela Jewett. SMSU would knock down one 3-pointer until the Vikings continued their lead with a 8-0 run to end the first 10 minutes of play, 21-11.

Augustana rolled into the second quarter with momentum from the first. The Vikings opened the period with a 9-1 run. SMSU found urgency in its offense, taking three trips to the charity stripe. Augustana found an 8-0 run in the final three minutes of the first half which included two trips to the free throw line for Jewett and Aislinn Duffy.

At the half, AU led SMSU 49-24. Leading all scorers was Jewett with 12 points. Duffy led the squad in rebounds with seven while adding on two assists. The Vikings shot 20-of-32 (.625) in the first half while holding off the Mustangs to a 23.3 percent shooting percentage.

SMSU returned to the second half with a vengeance. Connecting on two back-to-back layups, the Mustangs found an early 8-2 run early. Augustana found its footing around the 6:37 mark of the period with a layup from Aby Phipps to spark the momentum. From the 4:28 mark of the period Phipps and Lauren Sees gained momentum on the offensive side. Sees recorded two 3-pointers within one minute while Phipps connected on two layups and a trip to the charity stripe.

The Vikings cruised through the fourth quarter outscoring SMSU 16-7 to extend the win 88-56.

Overall, Augustana was led in scoring by Sees with 23 points. Duffy secured her double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds while also leading AU in assists with five.

Up NextThe Vikings return to action for the final contest of the regular season at cross-town foe Sioux Falls on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

