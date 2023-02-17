Avera made national Top 100 & Top 20 lists for 2023

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Several Avera hospitals are listed among the Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals and Critical Access Hospitals in the United States for 2023, as named by the Chartis Center for Rural Health. In addition, Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell, SD, was named a Top 20 hospital by the National Rural Health Association, according to a press release from Avera.

Facilities named to the Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals list include:

Avera Queen of Peace Hospital, Mitchell, SD (also Top 20)

Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton, SD

Avera St. Luke’s Hospital, Aberdeen, SD

Avera St. Mary’s Hospital, Pierre, SD

Lakes Regional Healthcare, Spirit Lake, Iowa (an Avera partner)

Avera hospitals named to the Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals list include:

Avera Hand County Memorial Hospital, Miller, SD

Community Memorial Hospital Avera, Redfield, SD (an Avera partner)

Pipestone County Medical Center & Family Clinic Avera (an Avera partner)

From the Chartis Top 100 lists, the National Rural Health Association recognizes the Top 20 Rural & Community and Critical Access Hospitals. The Top 20 CAH list will be announced in the coming months.

“Avera’s commitment to rural health care shines through in the recognized quality of our facilities. Rural health is core to our mission, going back to the Sisters who founded early hospitals in Dakota Territory. It’s who we are at Avera,” said Bob Sutton, Avera President, and CEO. “As an integrated system, all our sites are connected to each other and work collaboratively to provide the right care at the right time. Our rural hospitals are an important part of the care continuum.”

More on the study & ranking system

Now in its 13th year, this study analyzes rural hospitals through the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX, the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance in the United States. Leveraging publicly available data, the index is trusted by rural hospitals, health systems and rural affiliates, hospital associations, and state offices of rural health across the country to measure and monitor performance across a variety of areas impacting hospital operations and finance.

Amidst uncertainty, transition, and strain, these top performers are excelling in managing risk, achieving higher quality, securing better outcomes, increasing patient satisfaction, and operating at a lower cost than their peers. These groups serve as a benchmark for other rural facilities as they strive to achieve similar results and provide a blueprint for successfully navigating the uncertainty of the new health care.

“Each year, Avera continues to have numerous facilities that earn the Top 100 and Top 20 distinctions. We are very proud of the high-quality care they deliver, each and every day. Quality health care strengthens communities and improves quality of life, and so we remain dedicated to supporting these facilities where teams work tirelessly to serve patients and their families,” Sutton said.

“Across the nation, Top 100 rural providers continue to serve as a source of inspiration for hospital leadership teams and staff working diligently every day to improve the delivery of care within their local communities,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader, Chartis Center for Rural Health. “We’re thrilled to be able to honor the outstanding efforts of these top-performing rural hospitals.”

