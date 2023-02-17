Avera Medical Minute: Practicing healthy lifestyle habits

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Eating healthier and losing weight is easier said than done, but that does not mean it is unattainable.

Dr. David Basel, Vice President of Clinical Quality for Avera Medical Group, says small steps and consistency are going to help you on this journey. Overall health is important for bodily processes, reducing stress, and limiting health ailments such as cancer.

“Another thing to think about as you age is your mobility,” Dr. Basel said. “Keeping your weight down and keeping active is really going to extend your quality of life, not just your quantity of life as you age.”

The goals for improving physical health can be daunting, but taking small steps will play a big role in achieving that goal.

