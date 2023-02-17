CDC reports listeria outbreak in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The CDC is warning of a listeria outbreak in South Dakota, alongside ten other states; although the source has not been pinpointed.

The CDC says pregnant women, adults 65 and older, and those with weakened immune systems are most likely to get sick from listeria and it can be deadly.

Symptoms of those who may be sick include fever, diarrhea, muscle aches and tiredness. Those experiencing symptoms are urged to seek medical attention.

