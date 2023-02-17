Dakota State sends Gary Garner out a winner in his final home game

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gary Garner went out a winner in his final home game as head coach of the Dakota State men’s basketball team.

The Trojans wrapped up their regular season with a 69-59 victory over Bellevue on Thursday night at the Trojan Fieldhouse to win for the final time on home court in the 14-year tenure of their retiring 79-year old head coach.

Ronnie Latting led the Trojans with 18 points. Sam Muller added 14 and Chris Morales scored 12 points.

After a successful career in NCAA Division One and Two, Garner came to Madison in 2009. Over the next 14 years he’d lead the Trojans to four conference titles and their best postseason performance at the NAIA National Tournament, an Elite 8, in 2013.

Thursday night’s win was the 198th of his career (198-216 overall). Garner, who coached at Division Drake and Southwest Missouri State as well as Division Two Fort Hays State, improves to 562-508 overall in his career.

The Trojans will look to extend Garner’s career in the North Star Tournament. They will be the sixth seed and visit Dickinson State next Tuesday.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

CORRECTION-In the broadcast we incorrectly stated that Garner had won 191 games with DSU. At the time it was in fact 197.

