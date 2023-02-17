Fire quickly extinguished in northwest Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Fire Rescue quickly extinguished a fire in a northwest Sioux Falls apartment building. No injuries were reported.

According to the City of Sioux Falls press release, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire in northwest Sioux Falls at approximately 4:30 am. First responders saw “light smoke” coming from the utility room and extinguished the fire in five minutes. No one was displaced or injured.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue would like to remind everyone of the importance of practicing exit drills in the home and having working smoke detectors.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded with five fire trucks and two support vehicles. The fire is currently under investigation, and the building did not have a sprinkler system. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was assisted on the scene by Sioux Falls Police Department, PCEMS, and MidAmerican Energy.

