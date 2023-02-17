Iowa governor signs medical malpractice bill into law

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed a bill into law that limits the amount of money people could be awarded for pain and suffering in medical malpractice cases.

Under the law, claims will be capped at $2 million for hospitals and $1 million for all other healthcare providers.

Opponents cited future medical costs for families as a reason against capping funds. Proponents argue capping is important in removing the threat of huge malpractice suits driving doctors away from working in Iowa.

