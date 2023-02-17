Iowa governor signs medical malpractice bill into law
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed a bill into law that limits the amount of money people could be awarded for pain and suffering in medical malpractice cases.
Under the law, claims will be capped at $2 million for hospitals and $1 million for all other healthcare providers.
Opponents cited future medical costs for families as a reason against capping funds. Proponents argue capping is important in removing the threat of huge malpractice suits driving doctors away from working in Iowa.
