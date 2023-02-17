Jackrabbit women drill Denver

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Just because the South Dakota State women’s basketball team locked up a Summit League regular season title last week doesn’t mean they won’t be tuned up and ready to finish the season with a flourish.

Returning to Frost Arena on Thursday night the Jackrabbits dominated Denver from start to finish in an 82-34 drubbing that saw SDSU maintain their perfect Summit League mark (15-0) and improve to 22-5 on the season.

Four State players scored in double figures led by Myah Selland’s 18 poitns. Tori Nelson added 17 wtih Haleigh Timmer and Paige Meyer each adding 11.

Much as they did last Saturday when they held USD to just nine first half points, the Jackrabbit defense was suffocating on Thursday. The Pioneers managed just 15 first half points and shot 5-22 from the field, finishing the game at 22 percent including a 3-25 from beyond the arc.

State concludes the home portion of their schedule Saturday at 2:00 PM against Omaha.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

