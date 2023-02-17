Avera Medical Minute
LIVE at 6:45 p.m.: Metro Sports TV broadcasts Jefferson vs. Lincoln basketball games

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The boy’s basketball teams from Jefferson vs. Lincoln compete at 7 p.m., and Metro Sports TV is broadcasting the game live.

The livestream is available below, beginning with the pregame show at 6:45 p.m.

Dakota News Now is teaming up with Metro Sports TV to offer free livestreams of high school sporting events this winter. All games will also be streamed at metrosports.tv.

