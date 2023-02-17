Local bus driver celebrates 40 years on the job

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nearly 40 years at one workplace means making a lot of connections. For one Sioux Falls bus driver, that means making an impact on children’s lives.

Duane Versteegh decided to become a bus driver because it combined two things he loves: driving and mentoring kids. The bus hasn’t stopped, yet.

“I am a kid person. Always have been. I’m involved with youth in everything I do and this is a good place to do that,” said Versteegh. “I connect them with other organizations that I deal with. I coach Y basketball, I mentor, and all those kinds of things.”

Whether it’s coaching basketball, mentoring or driving them to school, Duane’s focus has always been the kids.

“A lot of these kids don’t get a lot and they just need a little friendship and a chance to talk to people now and then and they do that,” said Versteegh.

Matt Howard started driving in August for similar reasons as Duane did all those years ago. He says he’s learned a lot from Duane and other drivers about how to make a positive impact on kids.

“A lot of the drivers have been very experienced here,” said Howard. “Just to learn that patience and to listen, you know, and the consistency. I think just being the same consistent person with the kids.”

There’s a current need for more drivers like Duane and Matt. They have just 93 bus drivers, currently. As Matt can attest tom you can drive a bus and have another job. Matt’s main job is in insurance.

“I think the unique aspect is, I can come in the morning and do the Roosevelt run. I still have time to my job, get to work, and then doing the activities I think is what I really enjoy. And just watching these kids in those settings, I really enjoy that,” said Howard.

It’s difficult to tell just how many lives bus drivers like Duane have made an impact on, but there’s no doubt that number is great.

School Bus Inc. is holding on the spot interviews on Saturday, Feb 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. More information can be found below.

School Bus Inc. Interview and free lunch this Saturday. (School Bus Inc.)

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.