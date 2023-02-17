Names released in Union County fatal crash

BERESFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Nebraska man has been identified as the person who died Tuesday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash east of Beresford.

Joseph Tramp III, a 76-year-old from Crofton, NE was the driver of the 2007 Kenworth semi-truck and trailer that swerved to avoid rear-ending a pickup that was turning into a private driveway before colliding head-on with a 2012 Kenworth semi-truck and trailer.

Tramp III, was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the truck, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dustin Aspaas, a 38-year-old from Baltic, SD was the driver of the 2012 Kenworth who received serious non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital.

Brian Jensen of Burbank, SD, the 45-year-old driver of the pickup, was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, all current information released is preliminary.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.