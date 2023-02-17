Avera Medical Minute
Names released in Union County fatal crash

By Donovan Minor
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERESFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Nebraska man has been identified as the person who died Tuesday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash east of Beresford.

Joseph Tramp III, a 76-year-old from Crofton, NE was the driver of the 2007 Kenworth semi-truck and trailer that swerved to avoid rear-ending a pickup that was turning into a private driveway before colliding head-on with a 2012 Kenworth semi-truck and trailer.

Tramp III, was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the truck, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dustin Aspaas, a 38-year-old from Baltic, SD was the driver of the 2012 Kenworth who received serious non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital.

Brian Jensen of Burbank, SD, the 45-year-old driver of the pickup, was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, all current information released is preliminary.

The WH Lyon Fairgrounds is travelling 65 million years into the past this weekend for Jurassic...
Roaring into the past with Jurassic Quest
According to the Dakota Radio Group, the South Dakota Highway Patrol celebrated seven new...
South Dakota Highway Patrol celebrated graduating recruits
Several Avera hospitals are listed among the Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals and Critical...
Avera made national Top 100 & Top 20 lists for 2023
