Presentation basketball teams have ‘last dance’ in Strode Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last month, Presentation College announced it will be closing its campus in August of this year, and that means a lot of ‘lasts’ for the Saints.

On Thursday, the basketball players said their final goodbye to their home court.

In a double header against Mayville State, both the men and women’s Presentation College basketball teams had what they’re calling their “last dance” in the Strode Center.

The final home game and conclusion of the last regular season for the Saints was bittersweet, but there was a sense of pride in the team, too.

”We’re obviously all really bummed that it’s the last game in the Strode and that PC is shutting down,” said Senior Jackson Becker. “But we’re all really excited to be a part of the last game. We want to just end it right and do everything we can to end it right.”

Men’s head coach Trevor Flemmer said that his mind was with all of those who have impacted the basketball program. Flemmer is also a former Saint, and played with Cameron Isreal and Terry Strong. Both were killed in a car accident in 2015.

”I think about all the teammates I had, everyone that has put on a PC jersey. I think of Cam and Terry, my teammates that passed,” expressed Flemmer.

Fans packed the stands at both the men and women’s games to bring the Saints their support.

”As this whole situation has come about, the Aberdeen community has really started to understand and really kind of reflect on what PC has meant to the community,” said Carley Jeffery, the women’s basketball head coach.

For the players, the final goodbye to the Strode was an opportunity to reflect on the past in order to look toward the future.

”Just going out with a bang and feeling like we did put our footprint on this gym and we did give everything we had and we did play for this program that means so much to everyone here and everyone in the community. I think it is going to be a sense of closure,” senior Emma Ogitchida explained.

While both the men and women’s teams played their last games in the Strode Center tonight, they now look forward to the post-season.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.