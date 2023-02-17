Avera Medical Minute
Presentation falls in final home basketball games ever to Mayville State

By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In what was dubbed their “Last Dance”, a big crowd came out to the Strode Center on Thursday night to celebrate the Presentation Saints final basketball games in Aberdeen before the school shuts down this summer.

Unfortunately they didn’t get to celebrate a win.

The Presentation women fell to Mayville State 91-45 in the first half of the basketball doubleheader. Nek Newell ledd the Saints with 12 points and Grace Lupumba added 10. Mayville State had five players in double figures led by Jordan Zrust’s 19 points.

In the men’s game the Saints couldn’t hold a four point halftime lead and fell to the Comets 77-70. Travez Nyx led the Saints and all scorers with 21 points. Presentation also got 11 points from Jeremiah Gilyard and 10 points from Jackson Becker. Jamison Kramer led Mayville State with 17 points.

The Saints will conclude their season and time as a basketball program next week in the North Star Athletic Association Tournament. Both teams will enter as the #8 seeds.

We at Dakota News Now Sports extend our best wishes to all athletes and coaches moving on. Our thoughts are with the alumni and staff who worked many long hours since the program began in 1995.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from the Saints’ home finale.

