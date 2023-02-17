Roaring into the past with Jurassic Quest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You have a chance to go roaring into the past this weekend and roam with the dinosaurs.

The WH Lyon Fairgrounds is travelling 65 million years into the past this weekend for Jurassic Quest.

Whether you’re 2 or 102, this is a one-of-a-kind experience you’ll never forget. Jurassic Quest brings a variety of activities for kids of all ages.

You can walk through and interact, but with an upgraded ticket you unlock a whole new level of fun: riding a dinosaur.

Jurassic Quest works with paleontologists to keep their dinosaurs as accurate as possible.

