Roosevelt HS honored by Special Olympics and ESPN on Friday

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Roosevelt High School was honored today as a Special Olympics banner school for their unified activities and inclusion.

Roosevelt pioneered “Best Buddies” in the area, which partners students with disabilities with other students both in the classroom and in the community.

The Best Buddies program also creates unified sports, which was on display in the gym on Friday.

Julie Briggs, Special Olympics Vice President of outreach explained, “Today, we celebrated differences and how we can all come together and be friends and do different activities together, and that we are more alike than different.”

“It just felt like we all came together as one,” said Zachary Adams, a Unified Sports participant. “Because as the saying goes, we are Roosevelt and we are one.”

“The banner is an award that’s a combination between Special Olympics and ESPN,” said Tim Hazlett, Roosevelt’s Principal. “We are recognized as a Unified Champion school, that’s the part from the Special Olympics. ESPN calls it an Honor Roll School just for having inclusivity, being involved in Unified Sports. But then also having a whole school attitude and acceptance and how it’s interwoven.”

Representatives from both ESPN and the Special Olympics were present for the award ceremony today.

