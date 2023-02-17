Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sheriff says longest-serving peace officer has died at 99: ‘Rest easy, Bill’

A sheriff's office in Texas says Deputy Bill Hardin has passed away at the age of 99.
A sheriff's office in Texas says Deputy Bill Hardin has passed away at the age of 99.(Johnson County Sheriff’s Office)
By KWTX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEBURNE, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Texas authorities say they have lost a great friend, brother and lawman this week.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Bill Hardin died on Friday surrounded by friends, colleagues and loved ones at the age of 99.

The sheriff’s office said Harden was the oldest and longest-serving peace officer.

Hardin started his career in law enforcement on Feb. 1, 1947, with the Fort Worth Police Department.

He also worked for the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office and spent 28 years with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

“Bill was a true living legend. He was our brother and our friend,” the sheriff’s office shared.

Hardin’s colleagues said he never failed to share his knowledge with new deputies and was always ready with a handshake and a smile.

The sheriff’s office shared that Hardin’s presence will be truly missed but his legacy would not be forgotten.

“Rest easy, Bill. We will take the watch from here,” his colleagues wrote.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A missing man's body, identified as Jamie Balluch, has been found in a grain bin in Nebraska.
Body of missing man found inside grain bin; state patrol investigating
Listeria
CDC reports listeria outbreak in South Dakota
Homeowners being pushed to sell their homes
Some Sioux Falls homeowners being pushed to sell their homes
Sioux Falls police released the names of the victims from last weekend’s motorcycle crash and...
Names released in fatal quarry crash, motorcycle accident
Police spokesman Sam Clemens said 13-year-old Rayne Jennesse willingly left home on Saturday,...
Update: Missing Sioux Falls 13-year-old located safe

Latest News

The WH Lyon Fairgrounds is travelling 65 million years into the past this weekend for Jurassic...
Roaring into the past with Jurassic Quest
The WH Lyon Fairgrounds is travelling 65 million years into the past this weekend for Jurassic...
Roaring into the past with Jurassic Quest
Jeffrey Abrams, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League, ADL Los Angeles, at the...
Hate crimes charged in wounding of 2 Jewish men in LA
According to the Dakota Radio Group, the South Dakota Highway Patrol celebrated seven new...
South Dakota Highway Patrol celebrated graduating recruits
Several Avera hospitals are listed among the Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals and Critical...
Avera made national Top 100 & Top 20 lists for 2023