Sioux Falls Mediterranean restaurant to raise funds for earthquake victims

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean, a semifinalist for the prestigious culinary 2023 James Beard Award, is raising money for the victims of the tragic earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey.

The restaurant’s owner, Sanaa Abouresk, says 100% of the proceeds from the Feb. 18 lunch buffet, available from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., will go to the World Central Kitchen and the American Syrian Medical Association. Abouresk urged everyone who cannot visit the restaurant on Saturday to donate to one of the organizations that are helping provide relief for the 5 million people who have been displaced.

Abouresk posted on Instagram, saying, “I’m sure most of you know that this mean a lot of me, you always came and donated more than I expected, unfortunately, this time I’m raising money to my birth country. My family still lives in Syria, but it doesn’t matter, it’s all people who are hurt by the earthquake need our help.”

Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean is located at 401 E 8th St #100, Sioux Falls, SD 57103.

