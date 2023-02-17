Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux Falls Mediterranean restaurant to raise funds for earthquake victims

Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean
Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean(Experience Sioux Falls)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean, a semifinalist for the prestigious culinary 2023 James Beard Award, is raising money for the victims of the tragic earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey.

The restaurant’s owner, Sanaa Abouresk, says 100% of the proceeds from the Feb. 18 lunch buffet, available from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., will go to the World Central Kitchen and the American Syrian Medical Association. Abouresk urged everyone who cannot visit the restaurant on Saturday to donate to one of the organizations that are helping provide relief for the 5 million people who have been displaced.

Abouresk posted on Instagram, saying, “I’m sure most of you know that this mean a lot of me, you always came and donated more than I expected, unfortunately, this time I’m raising money to my birth country. My family still lives in Syria, but it doesn’t matter, it’s all people who are hurt by the earthquake need our help.”

Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean is located at 401 E 8th St #100, Sioux Falls, SD 57103.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A missing man's body, identified as Jamie Balluch, has been found in a grain bin in Nebraska.
Body of missing man found inside grain bin; state patrol investigating
Listeria
CDC reports listeria outbreak in South Dakota
Homeowners being pushed to sell their homes
Some Sioux Falls homeowners being pushed to sell their homes
Sioux Falls police released the names of the victims from last weekend’s motorcycle crash and...
Names released in fatal quarry crash, motorcycle accident
Police spokesman Sam Clemens said 13-year-old Rayne Jennesse willingly left home on Saturday,...
Update: Missing Sioux Falls 13-year-old located safe

Latest News

SD
South Dakota Highway Patrol celebrated graduating recruits
Avera Careflight named Program of the Year
Avera made national Top 100 & Top 20 lists for 2023
A meeting about possible mining exploration near Custer draws a full house of concerned...
Tension rises over possible mining in the Custer area
Defeated house bills leave South Dakota landowners vulnerable to eminent domain
Defeated house bills leave South Dakota landowners vulnerable to eminent domain