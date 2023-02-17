South Dakota Highway Patrol celebrated graduating recruits

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Dakota Radio Group, the South Dakota Highway Patrol celebrated seven new graduating recruits during a ceremony in the State Capitol Rotunda.

Trooper Jordan High Elk said reflected on his experience in the academe and the challenges they all faced.

“One of the most challenging days was the day we experienced OC spray or pepper spray. This day was the first day we all experienced all physical pain, everyone was tested physically, emotionally, and, more than all, mentally. I witnessed every one of us fight through our own pain to help each other during the course that lay ahead,” said Trooper Elk.

The troopers talked about their role in each other’s lives and their role in society.

“On this job, there will be times when you’re there to help another fellow trooper or citizen, and there will be times when you may need help yourself.

The featured speaker was District 24 Representative and House Majority Leader Will Mortenson of Pierre.

“We ask you to be your best every single day as you’re encountering the rest of us on our worst day. Think about that. A lot of times, when you encounter the public, that is the very worst day of their lives,” said Mortenson. “People can be terrible and nasty, they lie, they can be violent, they can be out of their minds on drugs or alcohol or both, but I hope you always remember to consider their perspective.”

Class 68 recruits and their duty stations are:

· Trooper Jack Richardson, Pierre

· Trooper Randall Douvier, Pierre

· Trooper Parker Bailey, Sioux Falls

· Trooper Joe Curtin, Lead

· Trooper Bo Fisher, Rapid City

· Trooper Jordan High Elk, Plankinton

· Trooper Ashley Hohn, Watertown

The training academy takes almost a year to complete, from application through graduation. Some of the new troopers were already certified law enforcement officers and have been working in the field on their own since late last year.

