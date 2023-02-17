Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

South Dakota Highway Patrol celebrated graduating recruits

SD
SD(dakotaradiogroup)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Dakota Radio Group, the South Dakota Highway Patrol celebrated seven new graduating recruits during a ceremony in the State Capitol Rotunda.

Trooper Jordan High Elk said reflected on his experience in the academe and the challenges they all faced.

“One of the most challenging days was the day we experienced OC spray or pepper spray. This day was the first day we all experienced all physical pain, everyone was tested physically, emotionally, and, more than all, mentally. I witnessed every one of us fight through our own pain to help each other during the course that lay ahead,” said Trooper Elk.

The troopers talked about their role in each other’s lives and their role in society.

“On this job, there will be times when you’re there to help another fellow trooper or citizen, and there will be times when you may need help yourself.

The featured speaker was District 24 Representative and House Majority Leader Will Mortenson of Pierre.

“We ask you to be your best every single day as you’re encountering the rest of us on our worst day. Think about that. A lot of times, when you encounter the public, that is the very worst day of their lives,” said Mortenson. “People can be terrible and nasty, they lie, they can be violent, they can be out of their minds on drugs or alcohol or both, but I hope you always remember to consider their perspective.”

Class 68 recruits and their duty stations are:

· Trooper Jack Richardson, Pierre

· Trooper Randall Douvier, Pierre

· Trooper Parker Bailey, Sioux Falls

· Trooper Joe Curtin, Lead

· Trooper Bo Fisher, Rapid City

· Trooper Jordan High Elk, Plankinton

· Trooper Ashley Hohn, Watertown

The training academy takes almost a year to complete, from application through graduation. Some of the new troopers were already certified law enforcement officers and have been working in the field on their own since late last year.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A missing man's body, identified as Jamie Balluch, has been found in a grain bin in Nebraska.
Body of missing man found inside grain bin; state patrol investigating
Listeria
CDC reports listeria outbreak in South Dakota
Homeowners being pushed to sell their homes
Some Sioux Falls homeowners being pushed to sell their homes
Sioux Falls police released the names of the victims from last weekend’s motorcycle crash and...
Names released in fatal quarry crash, motorcycle accident
Police spokesman Sam Clemens said 13-year-old Rayne Jennesse willingly left home on Saturday,...
Update: Missing Sioux Falls 13-year-old located safe

Latest News

Avera Careflight named Program of the Year
Avera made national Top 100 & Top 20 lists for 2023
Defeated house bills leave South Dakota landowners vulnerable to eminent domain
Defeated house bills leave South Dakota landowners vulnerable to eminent domain
South Dakota state senators on the Commerce and Energy committee listen to testimony on HB...
South Dakota senators put end to pipeline protection bills
LIVE at 6:45 p.m.: Metro Sports TV broadcasts Lincoln vs Washington basketball game
LIVE at 6:45 p.m.: Metro Sports TV broadcasts Jefferson vs. Lincoln basketball games