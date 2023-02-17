Avera Medical Minute
Tension rises over possible mining in the Custer area

A meeting about possible mining exploration near Custer draws a full house of concerned residents.
By Madison Newman
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Custer community members voiced concern Thursday at a National Forest Service meeting about the future of a possible mining exploration.

The Hell Canyon Ranger District in Custer is reviewing an exploration project to search for gold and other precious minerals. While the project is slated to start in may of this year, the community of Custer has some concerns about the project.

“I want answers” “What do they want to do with this? If they explore, are they just going to make a gold mine? Are they going to be processing that ore here?” some community members said during the meeting. Many of the comments focused around water and the possible minerals that could get into it. The community also voiced frustration over not knowing who to talk to, in order to shut the project down.

“We need to know the names of the people that we need to go to, in the state, in the government, in the BLM (bureau of land management) to raise concerns and ask questions,” another resident said.

Custer community members were joined by people from the Oglala Sioux Tribe and NDN Collective, voicing their concerns as well.

When the Forest Service couldn’t offer more information, community members asked how the state government feels about the project..

“I don’t think the state has any idea of how the community feels at this moment,” Rob Hoelscher, district ranger for Hell Canyon Ranger District ,said.

Both the Ranger District and the community are hoping for another meeting in the future, although a date has not been set yet.

If you would like to voice your opinion, or find more information about the project, you can go to the following links: to get information, you can request a freedom of information from https://www.foia.gov/. You can also contact the Oglala Sioux Tribe about their projects concerning this issues by either going to their website at https://oglalalakotanation.net/, or calling (605) 867-5821.

The Hell Canyon Ranger District is also accepting comments through their website, https://www.fs.usda.gov/contactus/blackhills/about-forest/contactus, email, SM.FS.r2_bkf_webin@usda.gov, or calling directly at (605) 673-9200.

