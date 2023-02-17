Warming up this Weekend

Avera Medical Minute
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:10 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- It’s a little cold out there to kick of our Friday. We also have a little cloud cover up north that will go away today. Plenty of sunshine around the region, but the wind will pick up this afternoon. Wind gusts around 30 to 35 mph will be possible with highs warming into the 30s. We’ll even see some 40s out west! This is a change of pace as that warmer air begins to slowly make its way back into the region.

Over the weekend, we’ll keep the nicer weather around. High temperatures will be in the 30s in the east with 40s out west. The wind will be lighter, there should be plenty of sunshine, and we should be staying dry. We will see clouds start to increase though on Sunday.

As we get into next week, our chances of precipitation will begin to increase. While slight chances will be possible on Monday and Tuesday, right now the best chances would look to be on Wednesday and Thursday of next week as we keep our eyes on the potential for a winter storm to move through the Midwest. Stay with your First Alert Weather Team as we track this storm!

