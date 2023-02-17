Yankton tops Tea

TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Down three at half the Yankton Bucks, ranked fifth in AA, outscored the host Tea Titans 47-35 in the second half to win 77-68 on Thursday night in boys prep basketball action.

Drew Ryken led the Bucks with 22 points. Rugby Ryken and Cody Oswald each scored ten points.

Sam Almas led the Titans with 19 points.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.