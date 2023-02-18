Aerostar speaks on concerns over balloon launches

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Many people in the Sioux Falls area have expressed concerns about balloons spotted in the area, asking whether they’re possibly connected to the spy balloons or other recent unidentified objects.

The simple answer is no, the balloons spotted in the area are not related. The company responsible for these launches is called Aerostar, and they’re capitalizing on the recent interest in balloons to reassure the public, but also to show the potential balloons have in the future.

Aerostar used to be a part of Raven Industries. The company became Viaflex in September and they transferred the aerospace technology and history to Aerostar, which had been a subsidiary to Raven since 1986. Aerostar has worked with Google, the U.S. Air Force, NASA and more throughout their history. Russ Van Der Werff, Vice President of Stratospheric Solutions, says they do everything from providing extended cellular service to real-time infrared imagery.

“The thing that really cracked open this market for a lot of other applications for us was that we figured out how to steer these things by raising and lowering their altitude in the stratosphere and so now we do a lot of cool stuff with balloons,” explained Van Der Werff.

He went on to explain that balloon sightings in the area are flights to test new technologies. Sometimes they’re for commercial or government entities, but other times they’re just to test technologies developed by Aerostar.

“The balloon technology is pretty complicated, right?” said Van Der Werff. “We have satellite communications. We have this wind-steered navigation which is machine-learning powered. We have power electronics to collect solar energy to power all this stuff. And we need to do a lot of testing to make sure the system is going to work.”

The future of balloon use seems to have endless possibilities. Van Der Werff has actually been in Washington D.C. this week to explain what they can do.

“We talked about all the humanitarian, commercial, and defense related things you can do,” explained Van Der Werff. “We’re excited about all of those things. Sometimes when you have a new technology that’s really unique, you know, there aren’t many people in the world doing what we’re doing, it’s kind of hard to get attention and to get people to understand that there’s something here they might not anticipate.”

Van Der Werff says that the new technologies they’re working on can make a real difference. As for balloon launches, you can expect 20 to 30 launches a year devoted to Aerostar-specific tests.

