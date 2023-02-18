BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Jefferson, Sioux Falls Christian & Washington get dramatic road wins while Lennox pulls away at home

SIOUX FALLS, VOLGA & LENNOX, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Some red letter matchups, which ended up going the way of the visiting teams, highlighted the boys prep basketball slate on Friday night. Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

-#1AA Jefferson got 20 points from Taylen Ashley and edged #2AA Lincoln 62-60 at the Patriots’ gym

-#3A Sioux Falls Christian survived Oliver Vincent’s 33-point effort and rallied in the second half to beat host #2A Sioux Vally 71-63

-Washington stuns #5AA Roosevelt 49-40

-Lennox pulls away from Dell Rapids 59-40

