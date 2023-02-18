Brandon Valley dominates at Region 2A Tournament

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though the calander still reads February, prep wrestling’s equivelent of March Madness begins this weekend with grapplers competing in region tournaments across South Dakota looking to secure a spot in next week’s state meet in Rapid City.

Two-time defending State A Champion Brandon Valley hosted the first and only region tournament on Friday and looked poised to win a third straight state title next week.

Eight Lynx wrestlers won titles to lead Brandon Valley to the Region 2A team championship. Click on the video viewer for semifinal highlights! Full team and individual results are listed below.

REGION 2A TOURNAMENT @ BRANDON

TEAM STANDINGS

Brandon Valley wins the Region 2A Wrestling Tournament (Dakota News Now)

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Brendon Oehme of Brandon Valley

2nd Place - Grant Larson of Lennox

3rd Place - Damian Janish of Yankton

4th Place - Griffin Felder of Harrisburg

5th Place - Braedy Sievers of Dakota Valley

6th Place - Owen Serck of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson

1st Place Match

Brendon Oehme (Brandon Valley) 34-4, 8th. over Grant Larson (Lennox) 30-9, 8th. (Fall 2:41)

3rd Place Match

Damian Janish (Yankton) 19-22, 8th. over Griffin Felder (Harrisburg) 22-11, 7th. (M. For.)

5th Place Match

Braedy Sievers (Dakota Valley) 24-13, Fr. over Owen Serck (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 24-17, Fr. (Dec 2-0)

113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Trevon Oehme of Brandon Valley

2nd Place - Hudson Cisar of Sioux Falls Lincoln

3rd Place - Dexton Miller of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson

4th Place - Cameron Curry of Dakota Valley

5th Place - Carson Wunder of Vermillion

6th Place - Forfeit Forfeit of Harrisburg

1st Place Match

Trevon Oehme (Brandon Valley) 31-3, Jr. over Hudson Cisar (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 29-13, Fr. (Fall 1:56)

3rd Place Match

Dexton Miller (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 22-18, 7th. over Cameron Curry (Dakota Valley) 8-12, 7th. (Fall 0:36)

5th Place Match

Carson Wunder (Vermillion) 7-22, Fr. over Forfeit Forfeit (Harrisburg) 15-10, Jr. (For.)

120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Tyler Wurth of Harrisburg

2nd Place - Riley Williams of Sioux Falls Washington

3rd Place - Landon Walker of Brandon Valley

4th Place - Turner Gordon of Sioux Falls Lincoln

5th Place - Kanin Klentz of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson

6th Place - Patrick Gurney of Yankton

1st Place Match

Tyler Wurth (Harrisburg) 25-10, Jr. over Riley Williams (Sioux Falls Washington) 24-18, Jr. (Fall 4:38)

3rd Place Match

Landon Walker (Brandon Valley) 16-7, So. over Turner Gordon (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 29-16, Jr. (Dec 8-2)

5th Place Match

Kanin Klentz (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 19-20, 8th. over Patrick Gurney (Yankton) 8-16, Jr. (Fall 0:51)

126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Carter Ractliffe of Harrisburg

2nd Place - Bentley Williams of Sioux Falls Lincoln

3rd Place - Zander Nielsen of Brandon Valley

4th Place - Ramsey Williams of Lennox

5th Place - Favian RivasWells of Sioux Falls Washington

6th Place - Dominic Cadena of Yankton

1st Place Match

Carter Ractliffe (Harrisburg) 29-6, Sr. over Bentley Williams (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 37-12, Jr. (Dec 9-5)

3rd Place Match

Zander Nielsen (Brandon Valley) 22-6, Fr. over Ramsey Williams (Lennox) 34-19, Fr. (Fall 0:59)

5th Place Match

Favian RivasWells (Sioux Falls Washington) 10-26, Fr. over Dominic Cadena (Yankton) 7-18, Fr. (Dec 9-2)

132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jordon Oehme of Brandon Valley

2nd Place - Lincoln Peters of Harrisburg

3rd Place - Dylan Sloan of Yankton

4th Place - Eliot Ellenbecker of Sioux Falls Lincoln

5th Place - Jack Aashiem of Lennox

6th Place - Devin Steckelberg of Vermillion

1st Place Match

Jordon Oehme (Brandon Valley) 38-1, Sr. over Lincoln Peters (Harrisburg) 15-14, Fr. (M. For.)

3rd Place Match

Dylan Sloan (Yankton) 25-13, Jr. over Eliot Ellenbecker (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 19-12, Jr. (Dec 7-0)

5th Place Match

Jack Aashiem (Lennox) 22-26, So. over Devin Steckelberg (Vermillion) 5-22, Fr. (Fall 1:57)

138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Alex Mentzer of Brandon Valley

2nd Place - Michael Roob of Vermillion

3rd Place - Dawson Wallen of Sioux Falls Lincoln

4th Place - Dylan O`Connor of Harrisburg

5th Place - Shayce Platt of Yankton

6th Place - Collin Winkleman of Sioux Falls Washington

1st Place Match

Alex Mentzer (Brandon Valley) 36-0, Sr. over Michael Roob (Vermillion) 30-8, So. (Fall 1:19)

3rd Place Match

Dawson Wallen (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 35-15, Jr. over Dylan O`Connor (Harrisburg) 23-11, Fr. (Dec 5-4)

5th Place Match

Shayce Platt (Yankton) 21-15, Fr. over Collin Winkleman (Sioux Falls Washington) 6-15, Sr. (Fall 2:45)

145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Trason Oehme of Brandon Valley

2nd Place - Jackson Boonstra of Dakota Valley

3rd Place - Teegen Stauffacher of Harrisburg

4th Place - Padraig Fulton of Vermillion

5th Place - Joelton Reimnitz-Hahn of Yankton

6th Place - Isaac Boden of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson

1st Place Match

Trason Oehme (Brandon Valley) 35-1, Sr. over Jackson Boonstra (Dakota Valley) 33-5, So. (Dec 3-2)

3rd Place Match

Teegen Stauffacher (Harrisburg) 25-9, Jr. over Padraig Fulton (Vermillion) 14-18, 8th. (Fall 1:00)

5th Place Match

Joelton Reimnitz-Hahn (Yankton) 14-17, Fr. over Isaac Boden (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 12-24, So. (Fall 1:45)

152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Logan O`Connor of Harrisburg

2nd Place - Levi Veskrna of Brandon Valley

3rd Place - Robert Watkins of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson

4th Place - Caleb Emerson of Vermillion

5th Place - Bennett Lukken of Dakota Valley

6th Place - Chase Howe of Yankton

1st Place Match

Logan O`Connor (Harrisburg) 36-7, Jr. over Levi Veskrna (Brandon Valley) 20-11, Fr. (Fall 1:25)

3rd Place Match

Robert Watkins (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 25-15, Jr. over Caleb Emerson (Vermillion) 19-20, Sr. (Fall 1:43)

5th Place Match

Bennett Lukken (Dakota Valley) 10-18, Fr. over Chase Howe (Yankton) 15-23, Jr. (Fall 3:00)

160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Peyton Fridrich of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson

2nd Place - Gavin Chapman of Brandon Valley

3rd Place - Peyton Tryon of Harrisburg

4th Place - Zander Eidem of Sioux Falls Washington

5th Place - Francisco Martinez of Sioux Falls Lincoln

6th Place - Lake Kistner of Dakota Valley

1st Place Match

Peyton Fridrich (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 17-4, Sr. over Gavin Chapman (Brandon Valley) 15-5, Jr. (M. For.)

3rd Place Match

Peyton Tryon (Harrisburg) 28-11, Sr. over Zander Eidem (Sioux Falls Washington) 19-23, So. (MD 8-0)

5th Place Match

Francisco Martinez (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 11-10, Sr. over Lake Kistner (Dakota Valley) 9-17, Sr. (Fall 1:55)

170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Lucas Slack of Brandon Valley

2nd Place - Lane Knutson of Sioux Falls Washington

3rd Place - Soren Aadland of Harrisburg

4th Place - Joseph Tunge of Sioux Falls Lincoln

5th Place - Asa Swenson of Yankton

6th Place - Ethan Schroeder of Lennox

1st Place Match

Lucas Slack (Brandon Valley) 39-2, Sr. over Lane Knutson (Sioux Falls Washington) 31-11, So. (Fall 1:54)

3rd Place Match

Soren Aadland (Harrisburg) 30-10, Jr. over Joseph Tunge (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 17-19, So. (TF-1.5 3:00 (16-1))

5th Place Match

Asa Swenson (Yankton) 10-19, Sr. over Ethan Schroeder (Lennox) 10-19, Sr. (Fall 2:01)

182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Elijah Schunke of Brandon Valley

2nd Place - Kishmar Eberline of Sioux Falls Lincoln

3rd Place - Brandon Simunek of Harrisburg

4th Place - Rollie French of Vermillion

5th Place - Hayes Petersen of Sioux Falls Washington

6th Place - Triston Butler of Lennox

1st Place Match

Elijah Schunke (Brandon Valley) 19-12, Fr. over Kishmar Eberline (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 32-19, So. (Fall 3:25)

3rd Place Match

Brandon Simunek (Harrisburg) 26-14, Sr. over Rollie French (Vermillion) 24-6, So. (Dec 6-3)

5th Place Match

Hayes Petersen (Sioux Falls Washington) 9-12, 8th. over Triston Butler (Lennox) 15-21, Jr. (Dec 16-11)

195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jack Detert of Harrisburg

2nd Place - Noah Bailous of Brandon Valley

3rd Place - Landon Schurch of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson

4th Place - Peyton Eustace of Yankton

5th Place - Myles Yitagesu of Sioux Falls Washington

6th Place - Noah Hede of Dakota Valley

1st Place Match

Jack Detert (Harrisburg) 31-2, Sr. over Noah Bailous (Brandon Valley) 25-14, Jr. (Fall 1:54)

3rd Place Match

Landon Schurch (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 36-10, Sr. over Peyton Eustace (Yankton) 17-19, Fr. (Fall 3:26)

5th Place Match

Myles Yitagesu (Sioux Falls Washington) 21-25, So. over Noah Hede (Dakota Valley) 6-29, Jr. (Fall 1:59)

220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Abraham Myers of Sioux Falls Washington

2nd Place - Aiden Schroeder of Harrisburg

3rd Place - Aaron Larson of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson

4th Place - Edly Amaro of Yankton

5th Place - DelVoun Spears-Witte of Brandon Valley

6th Place - Nate Haar of Lennox

1st Place Match

Abraham Myers (Sioux Falls Washington) 42-2, Sr. over Aiden Schroeder (Harrisburg) 27-12, Jr. (Dec 3-2)

3rd Place Match

Aaron Larson (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 30-11, Sr. over Edly Amaro (Yankton) 18-18, Fr. (Fall 1:47)

5th Place Match

DelVoun Spears-Witte (Brandon Valley) 17-13, Jr. over Nate Haar (Lennox) 6-9, So. (Fall 1:42)

285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Navarro Schunke of Brandon Valley

2nd Place - Gueibondy Doelue of Harrisburg

3rd Place - Elliott Renville of Sioux Falls Lincoln

4th Place - Hayden Herlyn of Lennox

5th Place - Alex Jensen of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson

6th Place - Derrick Biel of Yankton

1st Place Match

Navarro Schunke (Brandon Valley) 24-0, Jr. over Gueibondy Doelue (Harrisburg) 23-11, Sr. (Fall 0:51)

3rd Place Match

Elliott Renville (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 23-8, Sr. over Hayden Herlyn (Lennox) 23-19, Sr. (Fall 0:45)

5th Place Match

Alex Jensen (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 28-13, Sr. over Derrick Biel (Yankton) 5-21, So. (Fall 2:03)

