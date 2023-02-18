Brandon Valley dominates at Region 2A Tournament
Eight wrestlers win titles
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though the calander still reads February, prep wrestling’s equivelent of March Madness begins this weekend with grapplers competing in region tournaments across South Dakota looking to secure a spot in next week’s state meet in Rapid City.
Two-time defending State A Champion Brandon Valley hosted the first and only region tournament on Friday and looked poised to win a third straight state title next week.
Eight Lynx wrestlers won titles to lead Brandon Valley to the Region 2A team championship. Click on the video viewer for semifinal highlights! Full team and individual results are listed below.
REGION 2A TOURNAMENT @ BRANDON
TEAM STANDINGS
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Brendon Oehme of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place - Grant Larson of Lennox
- 3rd Place - Damian Janish of Yankton
- 4th Place - Griffin Felder of Harrisburg
- 5th Place - Braedy Sievers of Dakota Valley
- 6th Place - Owen Serck of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
1st Place Match
- Brendon Oehme (Brandon Valley) 34-4, 8th. over Grant Larson (Lennox) 30-9, 8th. (Fall 2:41)
3rd Place Match
- Damian Janish (Yankton) 19-22, 8th. over Griffin Felder (Harrisburg) 22-11, 7th. (M. For.)
5th Place Match
- Braedy Sievers (Dakota Valley) 24-13, Fr. over Owen Serck (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 24-17, Fr. (Dec 2-0)
113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Trevon Oehme of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place - Hudson Cisar of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 3rd Place - Dexton Miller of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
- 4th Place - Cameron Curry of Dakota Valley
- 5th Place - Carson Wunder of Vermillion
- 6th Place - Forfeit Forfeit of Harrisburg
1st Place Match
- Trevon Oehme (Brandon Valley) 31-3, Jr. over Hudson Cisar (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 29-13, Fr. (Fall 1:56)
3rd Place Match
- Dexton Miller (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 22-18, 7th. over Cameron Curry (Dakota Valley) 8-12, 7th. (Fall 0:36)
5th Place Match
- Carson Wunder (Vermillion) 7-22, Fr. over Forfeit Forfeit (Harrisburg) 15-10, Jr. (For.)
120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Tyler Wurth of Harrisburg
- 2nd Place - Riley Williams of Sioux Falls Washington
- 3rd Place - Landon Walker of Brandon Valley
- 4th Place - Turner Gordon of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 5th Place - Kanin Klentz of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
- 6th Place - Patrick Gurney of Yankton
1st Place Match
- Tyler Wurth (Harrisburg) 25-10, Jr. over Riley Williams (Sioux Falls Washington) 24-18, Jr. (Fall 4:38)
3rd Place Match
- Landon Walker (Brandon Valley) 16-7, So. over Turner Gordon (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 29-16, Jr. (Dec 8-2)
5th Place Match
- Kanin Klentz (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 19-20, 8th. over Patrick Gurney (Yankton) 8-16, Jr. (Fall 0:51)
126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Carter Ractliffe of Harrisburg
- 2nd Place - Bentley Williams of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 3rd Place - Zander Nielsen of Brandon Valley
- 4th Place - Ramsey Williams of Lennox
- 5th Place - Favian RivasWells of Sioux Falls Washington
- 6th Place - Dominic Cadena of Yankton
1st Place Match
- Carter Ractliffe (Harrisburg) 29-6, Sr. over Bentley Williams (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 37-12, Jr. (Dec 9-5)
3rd Place Match
- Zander Nielsen (Brandon Valley) 22-6, Fr. over Ramsey Williams (Lennox) 34-19, Fr. (Fall 0:59)
5th Place Match
- Favian RivasWells (Sioux Falls Washington) 10-26, Fr. over Dominic Cadena (Yankton) 7-18, Fr. (Dec 9-2)
132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Jordon Oehme of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place - Lincoln Peters of Harrisburg
- 3rd Place - Dylan Sloan of Yankton
- 4th Place - Eliot Ellenbecker of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 5th Place - Jack Aashiem of Lennox
- 6th Place - Devin Steckelberg of Vermillion
1st Place Match
- Jordon Oehme (Brandon Valley) 38-1, Sr. over Lincoln Peters (Harrisburg) 15-14, Fr. (M. For.)
3rd Place Match
- Dylan Sloan (Yankton) 25-13, Jr. over Eliot Ellenbecker (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 19-12, Jr. (Dec 7-0)
5th Place Match
- Jack Aashiem (Lennox) 22-26, So. over Devin Steckelberg (Vermillion) 5-22, Fr. (Fall 1:57)
138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Alex Mentzer of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place - Michael Roob of Vermillion
- 3rd Place - Dawson Wallen of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 4th Place - Dylan O`Connor of Harrisburg
- 5th Place - Shayce Platt of Yankton
- 6th Place - Collin Winkleman of Sioux Falls Washington
1st Place Match
- Alex Mentzer (Brandon Valley) 36-0, Sr. over Michael Roob (Vermillion) 30-8, So. (Fall 1:19)
3rd Place Match
- Dawson Wallen (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 35-15, Jr. over Dylan O`Connor (Harrisburg) 23-11, Fr. (Dec 5-4)
5th Place Match
- Shayce Platt (Yankton) 21-15, Fr. over Collin Winkleman (Sioux Falls Washington) 6-15, Sr. (Fall 2:45)
145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Trason Oehme of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place - Jackson Boonstra of Dakota Valley
- 3rd Place - Teegen Stauffacher of Harrisburg
- 4th Place - Padraig Fulton of Vermillion
- 5th Place - Joelton Reimnitz-Hahn of Yankton
- 6th Place - Isaac Boden of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
1st Place Match
- Trason Oehme (Brandon Valley) 35-1, Sr. over Jackson Boonstra (Dakota Valley) 33-5, So. (Dec 3-2)
3rd Place Match
- Teegen Stauffacher (Harrisburg) 25-9, Jr. over Padraig Fulton (Vermillion) 14-18, 8th. (Fall 1:00)
5th Place Match
- Joelton Reimnitz-Hahn (Yankton) 14-17, Fr. over Isaac Boden (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 12-24, So. (Fall 1:45)
152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Logan O`Connor of Harrisburg
- 2nd Place - Levi Veskrna of Brandon Valley
- 3rd Place - Robert Watkins of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
- 4th Place - Caleb Emerson of Vermillion
- 5th Place - Bennett Lukken of Dakota Valley
- 6th Place - Chase Howe of Yankton
1st Place Match
- Logan O`Connor (Harrisburg) 36-7, Jr. over Levi Veskrna (Brandon Valley) 20-11, Fr. (Fall 1:25)
3rd Place Match
- Robert Watkins (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 25-15, Jr. over Caleb Emerson (Vermillion) 19-20, Sr. (Fall 1:43)
5th Place Match
- Bennett Lukken (Dakota Valley) 10-18, Fr. over Chase Howe (Yankton) 15-23, Jr. (Fall 3:00)
160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Peyton Fridrich of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
- 2nd Place - Gavin Chapman of Brandon Valley
- 3rd Place - Peyton Tryon of Harrisburg
- 4th Place - Zander Eidem of Sioux Falls Washington
- 5th Place - Francisco Martinez of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 6th Place - Lake Kistner of Dakota Valley
1st Place Match
- Peyton Fridrich (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 17-4, Sr. over Gavin Chapman (Brandon Valley) 15-5, Jr. (M. For.)
3rd Place Match
- Peyton Tryon (Harrisburg) 28-11, Sr. over Zander Eidem (Sioux Falls Washington) 19-23, So. (MD 8-0)
5th Place Match
- Francisco Martinez (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 11-10, Sr. over Lake Kistner (Dakota Valley) 9-17, Sr. (Fall 1:55)
170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Lucas Slack of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place - Lane Knutson of Sioux Falls Washington
- 3rd Place - Soren Aadland of Harrisburg
- 4th Place - Joseph Tunge of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 5th Place - Asa Swenson of Yankton
- 6th Place - Ethan Schroeder of Lennox
1st Place Match
- Lucas Slack (Brandon Valley) 39-2, Sr. over Lane Knutson (Sioux Falls Washington) 31-11, So. (Fall 1:54)
3rd Place Match
- Soren Aadland (Harrisburg) 30-10, Jr. over Joseph Tunge (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 17-19, So. (TF-1.5 3:00 (16-1))
5th Place Match
- Asa Swenson (Yankton) 10-19, Sr. over Ethan Schroeder (Lennox) 10-19, Sr. (Fall 2:01)
182
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Elijah Schunke of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place - Kishmar Eberline of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 3rd Place - Brandon Simunek of Harrisburg
- 4th Place - Rollie French of Vermillion
- 5th Place - Hayes Petersen of Sioux Falls Washington
- 6th Place - Triston Butler of Lennox
1st Place Match
- Elijah Schunke (Brandon Valley) 19-12, Fr. over Kishmar Eberline (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 32-19, So. (Fall 3:25)
3rd Place Match
- Brandon Simunek (Harrisburg) 26-14, Sr. over Rollie French (Vermillion) 24-6, So. (Dec 6-3)
5th Place Match
- Hayes Petersen (Sioux Falls Washington) 9-12, 8th. over Triston Butler (Lennox) 15-21, Jr. (Dec 16-11)
195
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Jack Detert of Harrisburg
- 2nd Place - Noah Bailous of Brandon Valley
- 3rd Place - Landon Schurch of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
- 4th Place - Peyton Eustace of Yankton
- 5th Place - Myles Yitagesu of Sioux Falls Washington
- 6th Place - Noah Hede of Dakota Valley
1st Place Match
- Jack Detert (Harrisburg) 31-2, Sr. over Noah Bailous (Brandon Valley) 25-14, Jr. (Fall 1:54)
3rd Place Match
- Landon Schurch (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 36-10, Sr. over Peyton Eustace (Yankton) 17-19, Fr. (Fall 3:26)
5th Place Match
- Myles Yitagesu (Sioux Falls Washington) 21-25, So. over Noah Hede (Dakota Valley) 6-29, Jr. (Fall 1:59)
220
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Abraham Myers of Sioux Falls Washington
- 2nd Place - Aiden Schroeder of Harrisburg
- 3rd Place - Aaron Larson of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
- 4th Place - Edly Amaro of Yankton
- 5th Place - DelVoun Spears-Witte of Brandon Valley
- 6th Place - Nate Haar of Lennox
1st Place Match
- Abraham Myers (Sioux Falls Washington) 42-2, Sr. over Aiden Schroeder (Harrisburg) 27-12, Jr. (Dec 3-2)
3rd Place Match
- Aaron Larson (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 30-11, Sr. over Edly Amaro (Yankton) 18-18, Fr. (Fall 1:47)
5th Place Match
- DelVoun Spears-Witte (Brandon Valley) 17-13, Jr. over Nate Haar (Lennox) 6-9, So. (Fall 1:42)
285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Navarro Schunke of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place - Gueibondy Doelue of Harrisburg
- 3rd Place - Elliott Renville of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 4th Place - Hayden Herlyn of Lennox
- 5th Place - Alex Jensen of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
- 6th Place - Derrick Biel of Yankton
1st Place Match
- Navarro Schunke (Brandon Valley) 24-0, Jr. over Gueibondy Doelue (Harrisburg) 23-11, Sr. (Fall 0:51)
3rd Place Match
- Elliott Renville (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 23-8, Sr. over Hayden Herlyn (Lennox) 23-19, Sr. (Fall 0:45)
5th Place Match
- Alex Jensen (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 28-13, Sr. over Derrick Biel (Yankton) 5-21, So. (Fall 2:03)
