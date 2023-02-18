Central Lyon grounds West Sioux Falcons in Region 2A Semifinals

ROCK RAPIDS, IA (Dakota News Now) - The Central Lyon girls basketball team rolled in to the 2A Region 2 Championship with a 55-36 victory over visiting West Sioux on Friday night in Rock Rapids. The Lions, now 21-0, will play Hinton for the region title Tuesday at 7:00 PM in Sioux Center.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.