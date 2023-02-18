Avera Medical Minute
Central Lyon grounds West Sioux Falcons in Region 2A Semifinals

Lions advance to region final with 55-36 victory
Lions advance in Region 2A playoffs
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROCK RAPIDS, IA (Dakota News Now) - The Central Lyon girls basketball team rolled in to the 2A Region 2 Championship with a 55-36 victory over visiting West Sioux on Friday night in Rock Rapids. The Lions, now 21-0, will play Hinton for the region title Tuesday at 7:00 PM in Sioux Center.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

